One Killed, Another Critically Injured in Road Accident at Sonapur

Guwahati: A tragic road accident claimed the life of a young man and left another critically injured on the National Highway near College Gate in Sonapur on Friday. The accident occurred when a high-speed KTM motorcycle, travelling from Guwahati towards Sonapur, collided with an unidentified dumper moving in the same direction.

According to local sources, the impact of the collision was major, which resulted in the instant death of the bike rider, who has been identified as Binod Rahang, a resident of Jogdal area in Sonapur. The second rider, Akash Rabha, sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition for emergency medical treatment.

Eyewitnesses said the motorcycle was moving at a high speed when it rammed into the dumper from behind. The dumper reportedly fled the scene after the accident, and its identity remains unknown. Local residents gathered at the spot soon after the incident and alerted the authorities.

Traffic police from Sonapur reached the accident site immediately, recovered the body of the deceased and sent it for post-mortem examination. The injured youth was shifted to hospital without delay, with doctors stating that his condition remains critical.

The accident caused hours of disruption of traffic on the busy highway, with vehicles moving slowly till police arrived and managed the situation by clearing the road. Locals expressed concern over frequent accidents along the stretch and blamed speeding and the movement of heavy vehicles without proper safety measures.

Police have registered a case and launched a search to trace the dumper involved in the accident. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the crash.

The incident has once again highlighted the dangers of over-speeding and the need for stricter monitoring on national highways to prevent such fatal accidents.