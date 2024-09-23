Assam: 16th Biennial Conference of Morigaon District Jogi Sanmilan Held

Morigaon: The 16th Biennial Conference of Morigaon District Jogi Sanmilan was held with a daylong event at the premises of Morigaon Town Higher Secondary School today. The 16th biennial session was inaugurated by Morigaon District Jogi Sanmilan's President Someshwar Nath by hoisting the organization's flag.

The meeting was officially inaugurated by the Vice-President of the Assam Pradeshik Jogi Sanmilan Ramdhan Nath. In the delegate meeting, the new district committee of Jogi Sanmilan unanimously formed with Ramen Nath as the President and Nitumoni Nath as the Secretary. Thereafter an opening meeting held which was presided over by the District Jogi Sanmilan President Someshwar Nath.

Former District President Bipul Nath lit the earthen lamp of the programme at the portrait of Gorkha Nath, in his remembrance. While inaugurating the open meeting the president of Nath Jogi Jatiya Parishad Kirti Nath said, "There are many problems faced by the Nath community living in different autonomous council areas in the state. Therefore there is a need an autonomy towards the upliftment of the community. We demand complete autonomy for the Nath Jogi.”

He added, " No government pays attention to the upliftment of the Nath community.” Attending as the chief guest MP Pradyut Bordoloi said, ”The Nath Jogi community has made a great contribution to the formation of the Sanatani civilization and the larger Assamese nation."

Earlier the open session was attended by Dr Kamal Chandra Nath, Principal of Charaibahi College, Nath. The President of Assam Pradeshik Jogi Sanmilan Dhiren Nath gave a researched analysis of the national heritage of the Jogi community and the works of their ancestors. The President said that the Nath-Jogi are Bhumiputras and proudly recalled the self-sacrifice made by the Nath Jogis in every crisis of the country and state. The programme was attended by Tiwa Autonomous Council Member Ajit Deka, Assam Provincial Jogi Sanmilan General Secretary Dharma Narayan Nath, Jogi Jatiya Parishad President Kirti Nath, Assam Provincial Jogi Women's Association President Jeuti Devi, Nath Jogi Yuba Parishad Assam President Nipen Nath and Sadaou Assam Nath Jogi Chhatra Sangha President Arvind Nath, Dr. Arun Kumar Nath, Joint Director of Health, Morigaon District Dr. Arun Kumar Nath, Retd. Engineer Basanta Nath, Dr Tuleswar Nath and Dr Ranjit Kumar Nath along with many many other participants.