Assam: 16th Bn SSB seized illegal gallons of petrol, diesel on Bhutan border

KOKRAJHAR: The 16th Bn SSB on Wednesday arrested a person with two illegal gallons of petrol and diesel brought from Bhutan.

Sources from the SSB said based on an international input, the patrolling team of D. Coy. of Dadgiri stopped a Bajaj Pulsar motorcycle vehicle No.(AS 19/ M- 5960) loaded with 2 gallons of petrol (Quantity 80 ltr) and 1 gallon diesel (Quantity 30 ltr). The patrolling party asked for proper documentation but the driver was unable to provide any relevant papers. Then the vehicle along with the rider were apprehended and handed over to Land Customs Office at Dadgiri near Indo-Bhutan border. The arrested person was identified as Parmen Islary of village Dollehal under Amguri PS of Chirang district. The seized item was estimated to be over Rs. 60,000.

