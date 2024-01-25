Assam: Sashatra Seema Bal personnel sensitized on ‘wildlife crimes and illegal wildlife trade’

Guwahati: At least 40 personnel from Sashatra Seema Bal (SSB) were sensitized on tackling the burgeoning menace of ‘wildlife crimes and illegal wildlife trade’ in a workshop organised on Wednesday at Daranga Border Outpost (BOP) of 64th Battalion of the border guarding force located close to India-Bhutan border.

On invitation from the SSB, a senior official from biodiversity conservation organisation Aaranyak, Binita Baruwati delivered an enlightening talk in the workshop on wildlife crime citing recent case studies (one year data) in greater Manas National Park area and Role of Border guarding Agencies in Manas Landscape. She gave details of about recent case studies related to hunting and wildlife trafficking including elephant poaching and ivory seizure, tiger poaching and tiger body parts seizure, rhino poaching and apprehension of poacher and traders.

During her deliberation, the Aaranyak official stressed on detection for prevention wildlife crime in the first place. Aaranyak staff member Mizing Baro assisted Binita Baruwati in the workshop.

Assistant Director from Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) Jawaharlal Baro also delivered a talk in the workshop on identification of the wildlife species and wildlife products and role of border agencies in detection and detering wildlife trafficking. Kangkan Kaushik Goswami from WCCB also took part in the workshop. SSB personnel from various BOPs under 64BN SSB of Manas Landscape took part in the workshop, stated a press release.

