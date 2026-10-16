Assam: 17-year-old Anurag Rabha makes directorial debut with Rabha short film

A CORRESPONDENT

GOALPARA: At just 17 years of age, Anurag Rabha has drawn attention for directing a short film in the Rabha language. The premiere of his film, Chitrang, was held at Diamond Cinema Hall in Goalpara town on Wednesday. The 17-minute short film, which portrays an important social issue, received an encouraging response from the audience.

Anurag Rabha is a Class XII student of Ajagar Valley School in Agia. He is the son of late Sukracharya Rabha, the renowned theatre personality and founder of the celebrated theatre group Badungduppa Kalakendra (Under the Sal Tree).

Following his father's untimely demise, Anurag has been making efforts to carry forward his father's artistic and cultural legacy. With the support of his mother, Cheena Rabha, he has brought 'Chitrang' to the screen, showcasing his creative abilities at a remarkably young age.

The film revolves around gambling addiction, financial distress within a family, and the adverse consequences these can have on the future of a talented student.

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