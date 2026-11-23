A CORRESPONDENT

DOOMDOOMA: The 17th district-level science-based competition and convention organised by the Aryabhatta Science Centre, Tinsukia district, was held at PM SHRI Hoonlal Higher Secondary School in Doomdooma on Saturday. Students selected from the seven development blocks of the district—Sadiya, Saikhowa, Kakopathar, Hapjan, Margherita, Itakhuli and Guijan—participated in five competitions, including science-based extempore speech, poster drawing, model-making, innovative ideas and robotics.

The competitions were formally inaugurated by the school’s principal, Olip Khan. An open meeting and prize distribution ceremony followed in the afternoon, with the district co-ordinator of the Aryabhatta Science Centre, Diganta Kumar Bhajani, explaining the programme’s objectives.

The meeting, presided over by senior journalist and former president of Tinsukia Zila Xahitya Xabha Arjun Baruah, was attended by noted scientist and innovator Suren Baruah as the chief guest. Prasanna Kumar Baruah, president of the Tinsukia district committee of the All Assam Employees’ Council; Keshav Bezbaruah, president of the Tinsukia District High School Teachers’ Association; and principal Olip Khan attended as distinguished guests.

The speakers appreciated the Aryabhatta Science Centre for promoting scientific awareness and encouraging scientific thinking among students and the general public.