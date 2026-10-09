Assam: International conference on IASADCD held in Tinsukia College

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TINSUKIA: Department of Chemistry, Tinsukia College, in collaboration with IQAC Tinsukia College, organised a two-day international conference on ‘Innovative Approaches in Science and Allied Disciplines for Community Development’ (IASADCD-2026) on October 7 and 8. The conference published the book of abstracts with a total of 96 research papers and 26 posters.

Prof Diganta Sharma, an eminent scientist from the Department of Chemistry, Dibrugarh University, acted as the keynote speaker. The conference was organised in hybrid mode. Renowned scientist Dr Mukut Gohain from South Africa, who is also an alumnus of the Department of Chemistry, Tinsukia College, joined as an invited speaker on the first technical session.

Other eminent personalities like Dr Anushka Borthakur from Munich, Dr Saurav Das from the USA, Dr Prakash Kanoo from JNU, New Delhi, and Dr Dhruvajyoti Gogoi from Madhabdev University joined the conference online as invited speakers.

Prof Pankaj Chetia, Department of Life Sciences, Dibrugarh University, Dr Kaushik Talukdar from NIT, Meghalaya, and Dr Borun Dey, Department of Life Sciences, Dibrugarh University, joined as resource persons offline.

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