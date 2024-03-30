Assam: 17th biennial conference of All Assam Bengali Youth Students’ Federation underway in Udalguri district

TANGLA: The two day-long 17th biennial central conference of All Assam Bengali Youth Students’ Federation (AABYSF) was kicked off in Tangla town of Udalguri district on Friday. As a part of the event wherein students’ body members and delegates from various parts of state have gathered, organisational flags were hoisted in the morning which was initiated by Reception Committee president Kamal Choudhury and social worker Sanjay Sen. The main entrance gate of the event was inaugurated by Former Executive Member of BTC, Jagdish Sarkar which was followed by paying homage to martyrs initiated by AABYSF General Secretary, Samrat Bhowal and Govinda Debnath.

The event also witnessed a blood donation camp which was inaugurated by senior advocate and social worker, Malay Kumar Lahiri wherein more than 50 persons participated and donated blood. General Secretary of Tangla Media Circle, journalist, Shajid Khan was also feted on the occasion who asserted that the present government have prioritized to address the issues plaguing the Hindu Bengalis of Assam. In the evening, a seminar on the topic, “Role of Bengali Youths in making of a Peaceful BTR and Secular Assam “ was also held which was presided over by president of AABYSF, Mahananda Sarkar . In the evening a dance competition was held which was inaugurated by educationist, Ashim Roy wherein children representing various communities performed signifying the unity in diversity of the state.

Also Read: Lok Sabha elections: Ranjeet Dass launches scathing attack on BPF chief Mohilary

Also Watch: