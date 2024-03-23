BTC CEM Pramod Boro asks party workers to ensure victory for NDA candidates

KOKRAJHAR: Soon after the dates for parliamentary election was announced by the Election Commission, the Chief Executive Member of BTC and president of the UPPL Pramod Boro seemed to be in relentless mode and has been running series of meetings to ensure the landslide victory for NDA candidates. On Friday he called upon the workers of all levels to ensure the victory for NDA candidates to bring back Prime Minister Narendra Modi for 3rd consecutive term.

Addressing a party workers’ meet of the UPPL-BJP-AGP alliance at Kachugaon under 4 No. Jomduar constituency in Kokrajhar district on Friday, Boro said there must be an effective coordination and team work between their alliance partners to achieve mission 400 + of the NDA. He said the BJP, UPPL and AGP together will realize the mission of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mission of Viksit Bharat. He said the UPPL-BJP-AGP coalition government in BTC and the State have transformed BTC and Assam in new heights. He also said the government of double-triple engines was committed and delivering the promises to the people.

The workers’ meeting was joined by senior leaders of BJP, UPPL and AGP along with EM, MLA and MCLAs. He also addressed an electioneering meeting at Malaguri community hall in Gossaigaon on the same day. On Thursday, Boro attended the meetings of the NDA at Kajigaon and Guma in Porbatjhora sub division and Srirampur in Gossaigaon sub division. He has been in whirlwind tour across BTC for the candidates of NDA.

