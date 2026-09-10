Assam: 19 cattle recovered, pickup truck and three bikes seized in Boko

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKO: In a major crackdown on suspected cattle smuggling, Boko police rescued 19 cattle and seized a Mahindra pickup truck along with three motorcycles at Bondapara in Boko-Chaygaon LAC late on Tuesday night.

According to police sources, nine cattle were recovered while they were allegedly being transported in the pickup truck. The vehicle, bearing registration number ML07C0232, was seized during the operation.

In another part of the operation, police recovered 10 more cattle from the premises of Bhabesh Rabha at Bondapara Barchung. Police sources alleged that the cattle had been kept at the premises by suspected cattle traders as part of an illegal trafficking network.

No person allegedly involved in the cattle smuggling operation could be apprehended during the raid, police said.

Police also seized three motorcycles allegedly linked to the cattle transportation network.

Also Read: Assam: 96 Cattle Recovered, Three Detained During Police Operation in Dhalpur