Assam: 19 lakh voters in Barpeta Lok Sabha constituency

Nalbari: Amidst the poll fever across the state, Barpeta Lok Sabha constituency, spread across five revenue districts - Barpeta, Bajali, Bongaigaon, Nalbari and Kamrup has reached the high temperature. The Lok Sabha constituency has 10 Assembly segments, including Barpeta and Pakabetbari in Barpeta district; Bhabanipur-Sarbhog and Bajali in Bajali district; Bongaigaon and Abhayapuri in Bongaigaon district; Nalbari, Tihu, and Barkhetri in Nalbari district and Hajo-Sualkuchi in Kamrup district. According to official sources, the Barpeta Lok Sabha constituency has 19,49,873 voters and 14 candidates are competing in this election. They are Phani Bhushan Choudhury (AGP), Deep Bayan (Congress), Manoranjan Talukdar (CPI-M), Abul Kalam Azad (TMC), Samej Uddin (BPF), Abu Bakkar Siddique (Rashtriya Ulama Council), Chitralekha Das (SUC), Amzad Ali (RPID, Sahjahan Ali (VPI) and five Independent candidates Dulu Ahmed, Aynal Haque, Jagannath Ray, Matiur Rahman, and Dewan Mahibul Islam. The general, expenditure, and police observers visited the constituency on April 18 to take stock of the poll preparations. The district administration has launched all necessary measures for smooth conduct of the upcoming election.

