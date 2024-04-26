Congress candidate Meera Barthakur Goswami criticizes BJP

Boko: The BJP government is distributing fake ‘Orunodoi Scheme’ forms among women in villages to seek votes, Congress candidate Meera Barthakur Goswami alleged. Speaking at a public meeting in Shantipur, Boko on Wednesday, Congress candidate Meera Barthakur Goswami alleged that BJP leaders and supporters are trying to get votes for the BJP by distributing forms of Orunodoi scheme bearing Modi and BJP logos especially among village women.

Mira Barthakur said the villagers did not see former BJP MP Queen Oja. She won the elections and lived an elite life in Delhi. The BJP’s Lok Sabha candidate Bijuli Kalita Medhi has also no voice for the people.

The Garo national Council, Garo Women Council, Garo Youth Council and other organisations has jointly organized a two-day long traditional cultural workshop at Santipur playground and on the closing ceremony, the Congress candidate Mira Barthakur Goswami and other party workers including Axom Jatiya Parishad and Rajijor Dol took part.

She emphasized that if she wins, she will raise her voice for the people. “The government will be forced to listen to the voice of the people, not Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’,” she added.

In her speech, she said, “The government has deprived land rights, land pattas, failed to provide drinking water, failed to improve health system, failed to develop schools, borrowed thousands of crores of rupees daily, increased prices despite lowering the cost of goods. How can it provide fake scheme certificates?.”

Mira Barthakur Goswami said the Garo people living in Assam are currently afraid and terrified. She said the Congress party raises its voice for the Garo people even after winning in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections though there is no one to speak for them. Mira Barthakur Goswami campaigned in nine different places in the Boko and Chaygaon area on Wednesday.

“We don’t want to stay in Modi’s ‘my India’ (mera bharat), we want to stay in our India,” she said emphatically. She also added, “We don’t want to be an employee of Modi’s ‘My India”. She alleged that the BJP wants to make employees of Adani and Ambani corporate groups in Modi’s ‘My India’. Therefore, the people should vote for the Congress party to save our country from Modi’s ‘My India’.

