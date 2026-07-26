Assam: 19-year-old alleges sexual assault in Lumding; Police launch probe

A CORRESPONDENT

LUMDING: An alleged case of sexual assault reported from Lumding in Hojai district has generated serious concern among residents, prompting renewed calls for a timely investigation and accountability.

According to the complaint, a 19-year-old woman has alleged that the incident took place on the evening of July 19 at a roadside dhaba along National Highway 27. The individual named in the FIR, Binit Malakar, is alleged to have fled the scene following the incident. Authorities have clarified that the allegations are under investigation and that no conclusions have been reached at this stage.

According to sources, the young woman, who was reportedly in distress, returned home and informed her family members about the incident. The family subsequently filed a formal complaint at Lumding Police Station on the morning of July 20.

Police officials have confirmed that the case has been registered and stated that an investigation is underway. Efforts are reportedly ongoing to trace the accused, and officers have assured that the matter is being handled in accordance with the law.

Meanwhile, some local residents have expressed concern over the pace of the investigation, noting that several days have passed since the complaint was lodged. They have urged the authorities to act promptly while ensuring that due process is followed.

There are also circulating claims from local sources suggesting that the accused may have faced similar allegations in the past. However, the police have not issued any official confirmation regarding these claims, and the information remains unverified.

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