Assam: 19th Adivasi Mahasabha Kicks Off on Assam-Arunachal Pradesh Border

BISWANATH: In a vibrant display of cultural richness and community solidarity, the 19th Adivasi Mahasabha, organized by the All Assam Adivasi Students Union (AAASU) central committee, commenced its four-day celebration on Friday. The event, held at the Dhuli-Misamari area on the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border in Biswanath, stands as a testament to the collective strength and spirit of the Adivasi community.

This Mahasabha, a platform for the Adivasi community to celebrate and deliberate, promises an engaging schedule. The event aims to foster a sense of togetherness while addressing pertinent issues faced by the Adivasi population.

The Dhuli-Misamari area, situated on the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border, serves as the perfect backdrop for the diverse array of activities planned. Cultural events, showcasing the rich heritage of the Adivasi community, will be a highlight. Traditional dances, music performances, and artistic displays will provide a glimpse into the vibrant tapestry of Adivasi culture.

Open meetings are scheduled, providing attendees with the opportunity to voice concerns and discuss matters of significance. Panel discussions, featuring key figures and experts, will delve into critical issues facing the Adivasi community, promoting dialogue and understanding.

An exhibition, part of the Mahasabha, will showcase the artistic prowess and craftsmanship of the Adivasi people. This platform not only celebrates their culture but also serves as an economic opportunity for local artisans to display and sell their creations.

The 19th Adivasi Mahasabha goes beyond just cultural festivities; it is a reflection of the Adivasi community's resilience and determination. The organizers aim to use this platform to draw attention to the challenges faced by the community, including issues of land rights, education, and representation.

As the Mahasabha unfolds, it is expected to attract participants and spectators from diverse backgrounds, fostering a spirit of inclusivity. This event serves as a testament to the strength of unity within the Adivasi community and its commitment to preserving and promoting its rich cultural heritage.