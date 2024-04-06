Assam: 2 Minors Including a Girl Found Hanging From Tree in Silchar

SILCHAR: In a shocking incident, the bodies of a young boy and a 13-year-old girl were allegedly found hanging in a village near Silchar in the Cachar district of Assam.
Police suggested that this could be a suicide case and there might have been a romantic relationship between the two individuals.
According to the preliminary investigation, both of them lived in the same locality.
Officials said that the family members are not answering any questions, but the residents informed that the two individuals went missing on Thursday evening.
Police stated that the bodies have been sent to the Silchar Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem examination.
Locals further said that the boy and girl were from the same religious community, so there was no possibility of an inter-religious relationship.
In a similar incident in Cachar district in March, two youths were allegedly found hanging from a tree near a village.
Reports state that the two 15-year-old boys were found hanging from the same tree deep inside the jungle near Haticherra village in Borkhola Tehsil.
It was reported that the duo had ventured into the jungle on February 28 to collect wood near Haticherra village in Borkhola Tehsil. However, they did not return and have been missing since then.
After the two boys failed to return home after venturing into the jungle to collect wood, they were reported missing.
Concerned by their disappearance, the residents initiated an extensive search. It is suspected that the boys were abducted by unknown individuals before being killed and hung on the tree.
The local community was shocked and saddened by the news of the boys' deaths. The police were alerted and quickly arrived at the scene.
They conducted an initial investigation and then took the bodies for a postmortem examination to find out how they died.
