Assam: 2 Minors Including a Girl Found Hanging From Tree in Silchar

SILCHAR: In a shocking incident, the bodies of a young boy and a 13-year-old girl were allegedly found hanging in a village near Silchar in the Cachar district of Assam.

Police suggested that this could be a suicide case and there might have been a romantic relationship between the two individuals.

According to the preliminary investigation, both of them lived in the same locality.

Officials said that the family members are not answering any questions, but the residents informed that the two individuals went missing on Thursday evening.