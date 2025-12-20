Assam: 2 Silchar students to participate in PM’s ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: Two students of Silchar have been selected to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ in Guwahati on December 21. Pijush Debnath, a Class 11 science stream student of Narsing HS School, and Debanjali Bhattacharjee of Saraswati Vidya Niketan have already reached Guwahati to attend the hugely popular programme where the Prime Minister interacts with budding students and even addresses their questions. A jubilant Pijush said that it was a godsent surprise for him that he would be able to interact with the Prime Minister. Debanjali, on the other hand, informed that the selected students were now attending grooming sessions where they would be trained on how to behave at the event. Debanjali, who was preparing for her HSLC final examination, said that she was super excited that she would be able to talk to PM Modi. Meanwhile, Ankita Debroy, the Principal of Saraswati Vidya Niketan said that their institute was proud that one of their students had been chosen for the interactive session with the Prime Minister. An online interview was conducted for Vidya Bharati students to assess their ambition, fluency, vision, and overall capabilities for selecting the students.

