Three Morigaon students selected for Prime Minister’s Pariksha Pe Charcha

A CORRESPONDENT

MORIGAON: Three meritorious students from Morigaon district have been selected for participating in the Prime Minister’s Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) programme. The students will interact with the prime minister on PPC and ask three important questions. The students are Kishtijina Bora, Class 11, PM SHRI Adarsha School, Moirabari, Naim Masud, Class 11, JNV, Morigaon, and Jenifa Ahmed, Class 9, PM SHRI Jaluguti HS School.

Also Read: Learning to Stay Safe: 19,500 Students in Morigaon Join Hands for Earthquake and Fire Preparedness