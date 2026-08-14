Assam: 2 ULFA-I linkmen arrested in Tezpur amid recruitment drive

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TEZPUR: Sonitpur police have arrested two alleged linkmen of the banned United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I), uncovering an alleged fresh recruitment drive by the outfit in Sonitpur district ahead of Independence Day.

Acting on secret inputs, police conducted an operation in the Tumuki area near Tezpur Medical College & Hospital on Wednesday morning and arrested Namin Das (25 years) of Puthimari near Bihaguri and Sweety Das (22 years), wife of Pankaj Das of Bangagaon in Sivasagar. According to police sources, Sweety Das had been staying in a rented house at Tumuki for around 20 days and was allegedly involved in recruiting youths for ULFA-I with the assistance of Namin Das.

Police reportedly recovered several ULFA-I recruitment forms from their possession. The duo had allegedly distributed such forms to around four other youths as part of the recruitment process. A case has been registered in connection with the incident. Police further stated that Namin Das had earlier been selected for the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and had undergone training, but returned home after leaving the training midway.

Meanwhile, police said that another person allegedly linked to the case is currently absconding, and efforts are underway to trace the individual.

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