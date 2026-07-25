Assam: 20 boats of hope from Majuli reach Sivasagar to help flood victims

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Twenty boats carrying the goodwill of the people of Majuli have arrived in Sivasagar to assist flood-affected families.

Various parts of Sivasagar district are currently witnessing the heartbreaking cries of people who have lost their homes and livelihoods. The devastation caused by the floods is visible everywhere. Even in areas that had never experienced flooding before, homes are submerged in waist-deep water.

Shalmora in Majuli is regarded as the heart of Assam’s traditional boat-building industry. Throughout the year, the artisans of Shalmora are engaged in making earthenware and wooden boats. Today, these skilled craftsmen have extended a helping hand to the people of Sivasagar, whose lives have been shattered by the disaster, demonstrating the true spirit of humanity.

As the cries of homeless families echoed across Sivasagar, the Majuli district administration, the people of Majuli, and the residents of Shalmora could not remain indifferent. Twenty handcrafted boats, originally built for sale, were immediately donated to support flood relief efforts in Sivasagar. This compassionate initiative by the Majuli district administration and the boat builders of Shalmora once again reflects the generous and humane spirit of the people of the island district.

Boat builders Anil Kalita, Prashanta Bhuyan, and Dilip Bhuyan, along with village head Ananta Das and other villagers, gathered and donated a total of 20 small and large boats. The boats were transported on a motorized boat through the Dihing river before reaching Sivasagar to assist those affected by the floods.

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