Assam: Catastrophic Dikhow flood leaves thousands destitute in Nazira

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: In what is being described as one of the most devastating floods in the history of the Dikhow river, thousands of residents in the Nazira co-district of Assam’s Sivasagar district have been left completely destitute, facing an unprecedented humanitarian crisis.

Since July 19, relentless flooding caused by the swollen Dikhow river has plunged the region into chaos, with vast areas submerged and normal life coming to a standstill. Affected families are reportedly spending sleepless days and nights in extreme distress, having lost their homes, belongings, and livelihoods.

Despite claims of relief distribution, many flood-hit areas are facing an acute shortage of basic necessities. While limited supplies such as food packets and one litre of drinking water have reportedly been distributed in select locations, thousands of victims in several areas are struggling without even minimal access to food and safe drinking water. The situation has triggered widespread anguish and anger among the affected population.

Localities including Wards 1 to 10 of Nazira town, Teteliguri, and Bogoriguri in Simaluguri, parts of Bihubar Panchayat, Bamunpukhuri, Maut Gaon, Koch Gaon, Rajapul, Sundarpukhuri, Lakhimijan, Ligiripukhuri, Naga Gaon, Hulal Katoni, and many others are among the worst affected, with residents crying out for immediate relief.

Serious allegations have surfaced against authorities, with residents claiming that relief distribution has been uneven and influenced by political considerations, particularly voting patterns in past elections. This has led to growing resentment and protests among flood victims.

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