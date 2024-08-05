Assam: 20-day-long drama workshop concludes in Sonitpur district

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: The 20-day-long drama workshop organized for the children by Bahbari Kolaguru Branch of Asam Natya Sanmilan concludes successfully with staging of a contemplative children drama “Noi Poria Khadhu” by a group of budding talent at the closing function of the 20-day-programme at Khelmati High School in Sonitpur district in the evening on August 2.

The concluding event was attended by central committee Asam Natya Sanmilan’s vice-president, Mrigen Borah, president of Sonitpur district Asam Natya Sanmilan, Tralukya Mohan Nath along with other portfolios of the district committee of the frontline drama organization respectively secretary, Sujit Kataki, publicity secretary, Shambhu Boro, working president of Swarnapith Mandalik chapter of Asam Natya Sanmilan, Nityananada Nath, and many others.

Formally opening the stage Asam Natya Sanmilan’s vice-president, Mrigen Borah applauded the initiative of the Bahbari Kolaguru Asam Natya Sanmilan’s such initiative in exploring budding talents in a backward and lesser known area like Bandarmari-Khelmati area. Emphasizing performing on stage or screen is not simply an act of entertainment; rather it is a way of finding out career in one’s life and obligation towards art and culture of one’s native place. The noted artists urged all concerned to take forward the upcoming talents to take forward them in this line properly. As a gesture of honour Bahbari Kolaguru Natya Sanmilan felicitated the guests with phulam gamusa during the programme.

After staging the play, the children artists were awarded a certificate of appreciation for successfully taking part in the 20-day-workshop. This certificate giving session was conducted by secretary, Sonitpur District Asam Natya Sanmilan, Sujit Kataki. In his speech he spoke on how due to the lack of exposure many startling talents remain unexplored.

“If given proper platform these neglected children will shine everywhere, not only in cultural lines. Government and other NGOs should focus on such matters from where we can gain resources for society,” Sujit Kataki said.

The resource persons namely Jitumani Kalita, Bishnu Das, Rubu Kalita, Mayurakshi Devi, Lipika Borah, Manash Pratim Borah, Kabyashree Mahanta, Uddipana Goswami and Rabin Hazarika were felicitated with a citation and phulam ganusa for delivering their effort in exploring the talents among the children of the backward area during the 20-day-long workshop. The play written by Manash Pratim Borah was directed by Mayurakshi Devi and Lipika Borah while the music direction was given by artist Anit Boro. Earlier the chorus arranged by Prasanna Rabha and Majula Daimary and performed by a group of students of Khelmati High School, dance performance by Nayanmani Boro of Khelmati High School and recitation of poem written by Sujit Kataki by Hemanta Nath mesmerized one and all present in the programme.

