Assam: Workshop on drama to be held at Goreswar from July 22 to 28, 2024

GORESWAR: A 7-day-long summer vocational workshop on drama will be held at Goreswar under the aegis of the Goreswar unit of Asam Natya Sanmelon from July 22 to July 28, 2024. In a press release issued by the president and secretary of the Goreswar unit of Asam Natya Sanmelon, Dimbeswar Rajbongshi and Sonaram Rajbongshi, respectively, stated that more than 100 participants from various districts of Assam will take part in the workshop. Certificates will be conferred after the completion of the workshop, which will help the participants in their government job interviews. Numerous graduates and experts will impart training throughout the entire workshop as key resource persons. The participants will be provided with comfortable hostel accommodations. The registration is ongoing for the workshop. The organizers asked the public in general to extend their helping hands to the programme.
