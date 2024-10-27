Assam: 20 Injured After Boat Collision In Dhubri's Tipkai River, 5 Children Missing

DHUBRI: A tragic boat accident was reported at Kaunbari village in Assam's Dhubri district yesterday. The incident unfolded when three boats collided with each other on the Tipkai River, leaving twenty people injured while five children have gone missing.

The unfortunate incident occurred when a boat carrying wedding guests, including several children hit two other boats near the river’s entrance to Kaunbari during sunset time.

The passengers were thrown into the river due to the crash and it led to 20 individuals sustaining severe injuries while five children went missing amidst the chaos that ensued.