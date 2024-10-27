Assam: 20 Injured After Boat Collision In Dhubri's Tipkai River, 5 Children Missing

DHUBRI: A tragic boat accident was reported at Kaunbari village in Assam's Dhubri district yesterday. The incident unfolded when three boats collided with each other on the Tipkai River, leaving twenty people injured while five children have gone missing.
The unfortunate incident occurred when a boat carrying wedding guests, including several children hit two other boats near the river’s entrance to Kaunbari during sunset time.
The passengers were thrown into the river due to the crash and it led to 20 individuals sustaining severe injuries while five children went missing amidst the chaos that ensued.
Recounting the harrowing ordeal, eyewitnesses recalled a sudden, deafening crash, followed by desperate cries for help as the boats, small wooden vessels commonly used in the area, incurred significant structural damage.
Swift action ensued as rescue efforts were initiated immediately. Local residents, police, and divers engaged in extensive search along the river.
The serious injuries inflicted to the passengers included fractures, head trauma, and deep cuts. Meanwhile, rescuers are trying their best to find the missing child in a race against time.
According to preliminary investigations, a combination of factors led to the disastrous situation. It included the river's challenging currents along with overcrowding on the boats owing to the wedding festivities which contributed significantly in the collision.