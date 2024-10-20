Assam: 200 People Fall Sick After Consuming Snacks In Golaghat; Food Poisoning Suspected

GOLAGHAT: In an unexpected turn of event, around 200 people have fallen ill due to food poisoning after consuming snacks during an obituary function of a deceased in Golaghat district of Assam.
The incident occurred on Saturday night during a gathering at the memorial ceremony of the mother of Pradip Gogoi at Pasghoria village of Uriamghat in the district's Sarupathar area.
Traditional 'jalpan' (snacks with puffed rice and cream) were served to the guests during the function. The people who ate it complained of stomach ache, headache, vomiting, and diarrhoea.
Their health condition deteriorated, as a result of which, 53 affected individuals had to be admitted to the local health centres. Out of them, two were sent to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital for advanced treatment.
In a major sigh of relief, most of them are currently in a stable condition with some getting discharged after treatment. Around 150 people, who have shown minor symptoms, are being monitored at their respective homes.
Biswajit Phukan, the BJP MLA of Sarupathar, paid a visit to the hospital and took stock of the health condition of the affected individuals. A food inspector will be sent by the district administration to investigate the cause of the food poisoning, the legislator stated.
Phukan further informed that a medical camp has been established in the village to provide health checkups for residents.
ALSO READ: Bangladeshi Infiltrator Attempting To Enter Assam Nabbed In Karimganj, Sent Back
ALSO WATCH: