Assam: 200 People Fall Sick After Consuming Snacks In Golaghat; Food Poisoning Suspected

GOLAGHAT: In an unexpected turn of event, around 200 people have fallen ill due to food poisoning after consuming snacks during an obituary function of a deceased in Golaghat district of Assam.

The incident occurred on Saturday night during a gathering at the memorial ceremony of the mother of Pradip Gogoi at Pasghoria village of Uriamghat in the district's Sarupathar area.

Traditional 'jalpan' (snacks with puffed rice and cream) were served to the guests during the function. The people who ate it complained of stomach ache, headache, vomiting, and diarrhoea.