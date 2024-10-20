Bangladeshi Infiltrator Attempting To Enter Assam Nabbed In Karimganj, Sent Back

GUWAHATI: Amidst the unrest prevailing in neighbouring Bangladesh, an infiltrator of Bangladeshi origin attempting to sneak into Assam was caught by the security forces near the international border in Karimganj on October 20.

The prompt action taken by the Assam Police and the Border Security Force (BSF) led to the apprehension of an illegal immigrant identified as Mohibulla, who has been sent back to his home country.

This was informed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who took to his X handle to share the news. The Assam CM lauded the proactive response by the security personnel, highlighting their unwavering commitment to maintain vigilance and protect the state's borders.