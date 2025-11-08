Assam: 2,000 runners to participate in unity march in Darrang on Nov 10

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: A total of 2,000 runners, including government officials and staff, NCC and NSS volunteers from various colleges in Mangaldai, members of local sports bodies, and representatives of socio-cultural organizations, will participate in the district-level unity march to be held in Mangaldai on November 10, marking the 150th birth anniversary of the ‘Iron Man,’ Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Darrang district administration in association with the District Sports Department will organize the unity march, under the slogan Ek Bharat, Atmanirbhar Bharat, which will start from Mangaldai College and conclude at Mangaldai Government Higher Secondary School. The event will be ceremonially flagged off by Parliamentarian Dilip Saikia, in the presence of other dignitaries.

