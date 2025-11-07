Guwahati MP Bijuli Kalita reviews preparedness of ‘Unity March’ in Goalpara

A CORRESPONDENT

GOALPARA: Bijuli Kalita, Member of Parliament from 5-Guwahati HPC, on Thursday took stock of the preparedness of Goalpara district administration for the observation of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 150th birth anniversary and the 'Unity March' to be taken out in this regard at Goalpara town and Dudhnoi co-district.

The MP also addressed the media persons on the occasion arranged at the Goalpara DC's conference hall and briefed that the first rally would be taken out on November 16 from the office of the District Commissioner, Goalpara, where at least one thousand people will participate.

Similarly, the second rally in the district has been arranged from Udaypur, Dudhnoi co-district, on November 19, which will also go through the main local areas.

On the other hand, MP Kalita informed that on the occasion of 150 years of the national song of India, ‘Vande Maataram’ composed by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, it would be sung all over the nation on Friday, including at Goalpara DC office.

She termed the song as a priceless property of the nation and appealed to everyone to listen and perceive the meaning of it, through which people were encouraged to take part in the Indian Freedom Movement.

Prodip Timung, DC Goalpara, Nabaneet Mahanta, SSP, Dipanka Nath, district BJP President, and many others accompanied the MP during her visit.

