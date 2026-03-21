Assam 2026 Elections: Observers Intensify Poll Preparedness and Security Measures

CORRESPONDENTS

BILASIPARA: With the 2026 Assembly elections approaching, the Dhubri District Administration has reinforced electoral preparedness to ensure free and fair voting. Following Election Commission guidelines, Flying and Static Surveillance Teams are monitoring Dhubri, including Bilasipara, for illegal cash or gift distribution and voter inducement. Patrolling in sensitive areas has been intensified, and strict legal action will be taken against MCC violations. These measures will continue throughout the election period to safeguard a fair and secure voting process.

DOOMDOOMA: General Observers deployed in Tinsukia district reviewed the nomination filing process across six Assembly constituencies on Wednesday and inspected strong rooms and polling stations to assess readiness for the upcoming elections.

The two General Observers-Dr. Abhinav Trikha, responsible for Tinsukia, Doomdooma, and Sadiya Assembly constituencies, and Mitali Namchoom, overseeing Margherita, Digboi, and Makum constituencies-held meetings with the respective Returning Officers of their assigned constituencies. During the meetings, they took detailed stock of procedures related to the filing of nomination papers.

Following the meetings, the observers inspected the strong rooms set up at Janata College and the Sarbananda Singha SAI Stadium, reviewing security arrangements and associated infrastructure.

Dr. Trikha also visited several polling stations in the Tinsukia Assembly constituency to assess the availability of essential facilities for smooth polling. Similarly, Mitali Namchoom inspected multiple polling stations in Makum and Digboi constituencies, evaluating logistical preparedness and voter amenities.

The visits were aimed at ensuring that all necessary arrangements are in place for a free, fair, and smooth electoral process in the district.

AZARA: Election Observers appointed for the forthcoming Assam Legislative Assembly Elections 2026 held a review meeting in Kamrup district on Friday at the Conference Hall of the Office of the District Commissioner, Amingaon.

Dr. S. Bharati Dasan, IAS, General Observer for 30-Hajo Sualkuchi, 31-Rangia, and 32-Kamalpur Legislative Assembly Constituencies (LACs); Devendra Kumar Pandey, IAS, General Observer for 27-Chamaria, 28-Boko Chhaygaon, and 29-Palashbari LACs; and Satish Gajbhiye, Police Observer, chaired the meeting.

The meeting was attended by District Commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra, Returning Officers (ROs), Cell In-charges, and Assisting Officers of the district.

During the meeting, the General Observers reviewed various aspects of election preparedness and assessed arrangements to ensure the smooth and orderly conduct of the elections.

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