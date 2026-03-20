Sivasagar District Gears Up for Assam Polls With 5.7 Lakh Voters Across Three Constituencies

Sivasagar: The Sivasagar district administration has stepped up its election preparedness following the announcement of polling dates for the Assam Legislative Assembly election, with three constituencies under the Sivasagar Election District collectively registering over 5.7 lakh voters.

The three constituencies — 95 Demow, 96 Sivasagar, and 97 Nazira — will together be served by 741 polling stations on election day.

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