Assam News

Sivasagar District Gears Up for Assam Polls With 5.7 Lakh Voters Across Three Constituencies

The Sivasagar district administration has begun intensive election preparations across the Demow, Sivasagar, and Nazira assembly constituencies, which together account for 5,70,562 registered voters and 741 polling stations.
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Sivasagar: The Sivasagar district administration has stepped up its election preparedness following the announcement of polling dates for the Assam Legislative Assembly election, with three constituencies under the Sivasagar Election District collectively registering over 5.7 lakh voters.

The three constituencies — 95 Demow, 96 Sivasagar, and 97 Nazira — will together be served by 741 polling stations on election day.

Also Read: United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) announces four candidates in second list for Assam Assembly polls

95 Demow Assembly Constituency

Demow has a total electorate of 1,78,390 voters, comprising 87,716 male voters, 90,673 female voters, and one third-gender voter. A total of 230 polling stations will be operational in the constituency.

96 Sivasagar Assembly Constituency

Sivasagar is the largest of the three constituencies by voter count, with a total electorate of 2,09,976. This includes 1,03,484 male voters, 1,06,491 female voters, and one third-gender voter. The constituency will have 278 polling stations.

97 Nazira Assembly Constituency

Nazira has 1,82,196 registered voters — 88,645 male, 93,549 female, and two third-gender voters. Polling will be conducted across 233 stations in the constituency.

A notable feature of Sivasagar's electoral roll is that women voters outnumber male voters in all three constituencies — a trend that underscores the significant role women are expected to play in shaping outcomes across the district.

District authorities say preparations are being intensified to ensure free, fair, and smooth polling across all constituencies on election day.

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