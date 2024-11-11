Assam: 20th Gorkha Freshers’ Meet Held at Cultural Institute Hall, Haflong

Our Correspondent

Haflong: The 20th Gorkha Freshers’ Meet, organized by the All-Assam Gorkha Students’ Union, Haflong Government College Unit, was held at Cultural Institute Hall at Haflong on Sunday with great enthusiasm. The day’s programme started with the lighting of a holy lamp, followed by a floral tribute to the martyrs and an observance of 2 minutes of silence honouring the brave hearts who sacrificed their lives for the nation.

A well-attended meeting was held with Kasturi Thapa, President, All-Assam Gorkha Students’ Union, Haflong Government College Unit, in the chair. The meeting was attended by Shankar Chetri (assistant lieutenant Assam Riffle) as chief guest, while Kailash Gharti, Vice-President District Committee AGSSU, Kesav Sharma, vice chairman of the Municipal Board, Bibekananda Jaishi GS of the AADSU Dist Committee, Bhim Bh. Chitri (president District Committee), Krishna Chetri, secretary of the Central Committee, Siddharth Pandey, founder member of AAGSU, Chaibulal Pandey, President of Nepali Sahitya Parishad, Dr. Mandira Lohar, and Nanda Devi, assistant professors of Haflong Government College, were the guests of honour.

Speaking on the stage, all the speakers appreciated the organizers and encouraged the freshmen to give importance to their hobbies and to prepare themselves to face the new things while studying, since only hard study seldom helps in achieving the goal. They should take an interest in cultural activities and acquire achievements in those fields also, which would help them in the future. Both the assistant professors, citing some examples of success, also encouraged the freshmen. They have also mentioned how to behave with others while interacting with others to achieve something for them.

The freshmen presented a beautiful song honouring the guests as a welcome song. Earlier, all the guests, including the media persons, were felicitated with tradition. Kasturi Thapa, President, All-Assam Gorkha Students’ Union, Haflong Government College Unit, talking to the media, explained the aim and objective of the program also.

