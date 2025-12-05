Assam: 21 schools felicitated for outstanding attendance in Tezpur

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: To reduce school dropout rates and enhance the district’s academic standards, the District Commissioner of Sonitpur has taken a proactive, personal initiative aimed at promoting quality education. As part of this effort, schools demonstrating commendable attendance on the Shiksha Setu App were formally felicitated with certificates of appreciation in the presence of distinguished educationists.

Continuing this initiative, a special programme was held at the conference hall of the District Commissioner’s office, where 21 schools from the district’s four education blocks were awarded certificates. The recognized schools recorded attendance ranging from 60 percent to 99 percent.

During the programme, Darrang College Principal Dr Palashmoni Saikia highlighted that the Shiksha Setu App implemented for the first time across Assam had significantly helped reduce school dropout rates. With real-time digital data now available, many challenges have been addressed, leading to encouraging progress in quality education.

Dr Saikia stressed that regular student attendance was the key to academic excellence. He added that the District Commissioner’s initiative would inspire healthy competition among schools and contribute to strengthening Sonitpur’s overall educational landscape.

District Samagra Shiksha Officer Krishna Kanta Deka, Block Elementary Education Officers, School Inspectors, and other officials were present at the event. Addressing head teachers, principals, and educators, DC Ananda Kumar Das said that the programme aimed to motivate schools to work with a spirit of service, helping Sonitpur emerge as a leading district in education across the state.

At the programme, each school explained how they achieved their attendance milestones. Inspiring many, the lone teacher of Urahiloga Government Primary School under Balipara Block shared how her efforts led to an impressive 98 percent student attendance.

