Assam: 21-Year-Old Tanuj Samaddar Wins Prestigious Commonwealth Scholarship

A CORRESPONDENT

RANGIA: Tanuj Samaddar of Station Road, Rangia, has been awarded the prestigious Commonwealth Scholarship by the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), Government of the UK, this year. He will pursue an MSc in Public Policy at University College London (UCL), fully funded by the scholarship. At just 21, Tanuj is among the youngest recipients in this year’s cohort of awardees.

The Commonwealth Scholarship, funded by the FCDO and administered by the Commonwealth Scholarship Commission (CSC), is among the most prestigious and competitive scholarships in the world, with a selection rate of just 1–2%. It is awarded to scholars from developing countries who are recognised as potential leaders in their field. This year, Tanuj is the only one from Assam, as well as the first Commonwealth Masters Scholar from the state to pursue a postgraduate degree at UCL, ranked 8th in the world by QS. Notably, before winning the Commonwealth Scholarship, Tanuj was also a finalist for the Erasmus Mundus Scholarship and was longlisted for the Rhodes Scholarship.

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