Assam: 21st Livestock Census Program Launched in Kalaigaon by State Veterinary Dispensary

A CORRESPONDENT

KALAIGAON: The 21st livestock census programme was inaugurated by the State Veterinary Dispensary, Kalaigaon under Animal Husbandry & Veterinary department of Udalguri on Friday at Bhehguri in Kalaigaon. Dr. Prafulla Konwar, Veterinary Officer of State Veterinary Dispensary, Kalaigaon formally inaugurated the programme in presence of Sub divisional Veterinary Officer Dr. Mahesh Kr. Das on Friday. On the occasion a public meeting was organized and this meeting was presided over by Bisambar Das, Chairman of Majarchuba Village Council Development Committee (VCDC). Addressing the gathering, Dr. Prafulla Konwar, Veterinary Officer of State Veterinary Dispensary, Kalaigaon spoke about the significance of livestock census. More then 100 Livestock farmers took part in this census programme.

