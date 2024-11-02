Assam: Thirteen-Year-Old Student Javed Ali Missing Since Thursday Morning

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: One Javed Ali (13), a student of class VIII and a resident of Bakola here went missing from his house since Thursday morning, stated a family source. He left the house in the morning and didn’t return home till the filing of this report. The family members tried to locate his whereabouts at their level best and later on registered an FIR at Jamuguri PS today. Anyone finding any information may contact 6901742868, 8721889930 or Jamuguri police.

