Assam: 22 Children Hospitalized After Post-Wedding Feast In Barpeta, Food Poisoning Suspected

BARPETA: Twenty-two children fell ill after consuming food at a post-wedding reception at Hudukhata village in Assam's Barpeta district on Sunday.

The minor victims who showed severe vomiting symptoms were admitted to Salbari Model Hospital, where they are currently undergoing medical attention.

The distressing turn of event occurred during the event hosted by Lakheswar Deka to celebrate his daughter’s wedding, traditionally known as Tuloni Biya. Food poisoning has been suspected to be the reason behind the deterioration of their health condition.

The police have been promptly alerted about this incident, following which, they visited the hospital to take stock of the matter.