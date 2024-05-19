Assam: 22-year-old youth found hanging in Bajali district

PATHSALA: In a shocking incident, a 22-year-old youth took his life by hanging himself in a room in Bajali district. The deceased, identified as Debajit Talukdar was a resident of Titka village of Pathsala. A suicide note was recovered from the spot where he mentioned his sinus infection, family problems, and depression. He further stated that his family is not to blame for his extreme step. He is survived by his father and mother.

His father is a retired employee of Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL). Sources informed that the deceased had been suffering from depression for the past few months following some family issues.

Also Read: Assam: Karimganj Police seize banned cough syrup cargo

Also Watch: