Assam: Karimganj Police seize banned cough syrup cargo

Despite intense police scrutiny, the drugs syndicate did not seem to stop their inter state smuggling racket as within two days, Karimganj police intercepted a container truck on Saturday morning at the Churaibari check post on Assam-Tripura border.
Silchar : Despite intense police scrutiny, the drugs syndicate did not seem to stop their inter state smuggling racket as within two days, Karimganj police intercepted a container truck on Saturday morning at the Churaibari check post on Assam-Tripura border. A huge consignment of 1600 bottles of Phensedyl, a banned cough, was seized. The truck, moving towards the neighbouring state, was transporting cargo from Delhi. Jayanta Deb, a resident of Tripura along with the driver of the truck were arrested. On Thursday, Karimganj police seized a huge quantity of Yaba tablets from an tanker coming from Tripura.

