Assam: Karimganj Police seize banned cough syrup cargo

Silchar : Despite intense police scrutiny, the drugs syndicate did not seem to stop their inter state smuggling racket as within two days, Karimganj police intercepted a container truck on Saturday morning at the Churaibari check post on Assam-Tripura border. A huge consignment of 1600 bottles of Phensedyl, a banned cough, was seized. The truck, moving towards the neighbouring state, was transporting cargo from Delhi. Jayanta Deb, a resident of Tripura along with the driver of the truck were arrested. On Thursday, Karimganj police seized a huge quantity of Yaba tablets from an tanker coming from Tripura.

