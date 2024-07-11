Assam: 24-Year-Old Man Killed in Dibrugarh

GUWAHATI: A shocking incident has shaken the Alubari area of Dibrugarh district in Assam. A 24-year-old man named Kamal Sonar lost his life in a brutal attack by a group of youths near illegal liquor shop. The tragic altercation reportedly stemmed from a longstanding rivalry. It has raised significant questions about local law enforcement. The unchecked proliferation of illicit liquor establishments has also come under scrutiny.

Local sources revealed that the fatal encounter unfolded late in the evening. It occurred near the unauthorized liquor shop. Kamal Sonar encountered Deepjyoti Rajbanshi and his associates there. Allegedly a simmering animosity between Rajbanshi and Sonar erupted into violent confrontation. A group of twelve youths severely assaulted Sonar. Witnesses described a harrowing scene. Sonar sustained critical injuries before being rushed to Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH).

Despite efforts by medical staff to save him Kamal Sonar tragically succumbed to his injuries during treatment, leaving behind grieving family. "I want justice for my husband. He was brutally killed by group of twelve youths." lamented his widow. This highlighted the devastating impact on their family. Now they are left without its sole earner.

The incident has reignited concerns. These are about the presence of illegal liquor shops in the region They also foster criminal activities. A local resident voiced community frustrations. He emphasized the need for authorities to crack down on such establishments. This would prevent further tragedies.

In response to the outcry the Barbari police outpost swiftly registered a case. They launched an investigation into circumstances surrounding Kamal Sonar's death. A police official confirmed that Sonar had visited the liquor shop that fateful night. There, a verbal altercation escalated. It turned into fatal physical assault.

As investigation unfolds local residents and authorities alike are grappling with the aftermath of this senseless violence. They seek both justice for Kamal Sonar and concrete steps to enhance public safety in the Alubari area.