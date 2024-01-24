Assam: 24th Bn SSB, Rangia conducts excursion tour under Civic Action Program

Rangia: The study-cum-excursion tour of 25 promising students of the border area, organized under the Civic Action Program (North-East region) under the guidance of Deepak Singh, Commandant 24th Bn Rangia (Assam), concluded on Monday. This 4-day educational excursion/study tour reached 68th Battalion SSB, Devendra Nagar from 24th Battalion Rangia on its first day on January 19. After dinner and rest there, in next phase, on the second day, this excursion group went to the RTC SSB Salonibari (Assam).

The students participated in the 60th Raising Day Parade ceremony of SSB. All the students thoroughly enjoyed the SSB parade ceremony and learned about the history of SSB. Thereafter, the SSB Director General met with all the students of study-cum-excursion tour of Sashastra Seema Bal. The Director General encouraged all the students of the tour and also presented them gifts, stated a press release.

