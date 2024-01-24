Assam: Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojona-Gramin beneficiary Menoka Das leaves for Republic Day participation in Delhi

Goalpara: Menoka Das of Balijana Gaon Panchayat under the Balijana development block, who is scheduled to participate in the national Republic Day celebration in New Delhi, was given a warm see off on Tuesday at the Goalpara Zilla Parishad. Menoka Das is one among the ten selected beneficiaries of the state under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojona-Gramin whose throughout expenses will be borne by the government. She and nine others will leave for Delhi on Wednesday.

According to the information provided by Dhrubajyoti Nath, executive engineer of Goalpara Zilla Parishad, a total of seventy two thousand houses have been completed timely.

On Tuesday, Menoka Das was felicitated in the Goalpara Zilla Parishad office in presence of Dhrubajyoti Nath, EE, Moidul Islam, ADPM, Tanzil Dewan, Assistant BDO and several others. Earlier, Khanindra Choudhury, District Commissioner conveyed his best wishes to Menoka Das on being selected for this prestigious opportunity.

