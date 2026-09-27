Assam: 24x7 helpline launched for Nagaon Lok Sabha bye-election

OUR CORRESPONDENT

JAGIROAD: In a major step towards ensuring public accessibility, transparency, and swift grievance redressal, the Morigaon district administration on Saturday activated a dedicated 24x7 toll-free helpline equipped with hunting line facilities for the upcoming bye-election to the 9-Nagaon Parliamentary Constituency (HPC). The initiative aims to provide a direct communication channel for the general public, voters, and stakeholders to seek official clarifications, register election-related queries, or lodge model code and polling complaints instantly. Citizens can connect with the dedicated election control room via the contact points: Toll-free helpline number: 18003457926, and hunting/operational Lines: 9435160901, 9435580805, and 9435523903.

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