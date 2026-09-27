Assam: Dangerous divider on Hajo-Nalbari road raises safety concerns

Residents cite frequent accidents, damaged structures and exposed iron rods. They have urged authorities to assess the divider arrangement and take corrective measures.

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: Concern has grown among residents over the condition and placement of concrete road dividers on the busy Hajo-Nalbari road, particularly in front of Sankardev Academy in Nalbari town. Locals allege that the fragmented dividers installed along the narrow stretch are creating difficulties for traffic movement and increasing the risk of accidents.

According to residents, minor and major road accidents reportedly occur frequently along this stretch. Several sections of the dividers have already been damaged in such incidents, leaving parts broken and displaced.

The exposed iron rods protruding from the damaged structures have further increased the danger for motorists and pedestrians using the road.

Concerned citizens have urged the concerned authorities to conduct a technical assessment of the road stretch and determine whether the existing divider arrangement is appropriate for the location.

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