Assam: 25-Year-Old Rupsikha Nath of Mangaldai Gets Rare SMA Medicine Worth ₹50 Lakh

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MANGALDAI: In a significant relief for Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) patients in Assam, 25-year-old Rupsikha Nath from Jyoti Nagar, Mangaldai—who has been bed-ridden since birth due to SMA—has received 20 bottles of life-saving medicine worth Rs 50 lakh. This was made possible through the special intervention of the Chief Minister. Despite her condition, Rupsikha completed her MA in Political Science from JNU with First Class and is now pursuing a PhD at Gauhati University. She has been battling SMA, a rare genetic neuromuscular disorder, since childhood. “I am 25 years old. I scored 73.67% in my Higher Secondary examinations and graduated with 81.50% in my BA (Honours) in Political Science. I completed my MA from JNU with First Class, securing 71% in Political Science,” Rupsikha told The Sentinel. “My parents are retired; my father, Kamaleswar Nath, served as an Inspector and my mother, Hemanti Nath, as a Sub-Inspector in Assam Police,” she added.

Regarding her treatment, she said, “I have been given 20 bottles of medicine for an 8-month period. After that, a medical check-up will be conducted to assess any bodily improvement, following which further medicine will be prescribed for another 8 months at Assam Medical College and Hospital, Dibrugarh. The total cost of the medicine for now is Rs 50 lakh.” The medicine, Risdiplam (Evrysdi), is crucial for SMA patients.

Rupsikha and her parents have extended their heartfelt thanks to Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma for arranging the Rs 50 lakh worth of medicine and for his humane gesture towards a rare disease patient. They also expressed gratitude to the authorities of Assam Medical College and Hospital, Dibrugarh, for their monitoring and support.

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