Assam: 26 teachers honoured at Nalbari Teachers’ Day celebration

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NALBARI: Twenty-six meritorious teachers of Nalbari district were honoured on Teachers' Day on Friday as the Nalbari district administration and District Education Department jointly organised the district's central celebration at Nalbari Natya Mandir.

District Commissioner Nibedan Das Patowary, Additional District Commissioner (Education) Mousumi Chetia, Assistant Commissioner Suparna Dey, and Inspector of Schools, Nalbari District Circle, Ratul Kumar Das, attended the programme.

District Commissioner Nibedan Das Patowary delivered the welcome address, while Inspector of Schools Ratul Kumar Das explained the objectives of the event. Former Gauhati Commerce College professor Dr Purna Bhattacharyya, who attended as the keynote speaker, emphasised the pivotal role of teachers in shaping students' lives.

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