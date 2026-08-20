Assam: 26th death anniversary of Subungthini Thandwi Bineswar Brahma observed in Kokrajhar

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KOKRAJHAR: The Bodo Sahitya Sabha (BSS) and the Bineswar Brahma Trust (BBT) jointly observed the 26th death anniversary of Subungthini Thandwi Bineswar Brahma, the then president of the BSS, at his burial place at Chandamari in Kokrajhar on Wednesday.

As part of the programme, the President of the BSS, Gapinath Borgoyari, who is also the Chairman of the BBT, hoisted the flags of the Sabha at half-mast while Puspa Rani Brahma, wife of Late Bineswar Brahma, paid floral tribute at the statue of her husband.

The Chief of BTC, Hagrama Mohilary, laid the foundation stone for the construction of Bineswar Brahma Seminar Hall at the burial place and the Bineswar Brahma Park at Chandamari near the Gaurang river.

A memorial lecture on the topic 'Contribution of Bineswar Brahma for the development of Bodo language and literature in the national recognition' was chaired by the President of BSS, Gapinath Borgoyari. The memorial lecture was inaugurated by the Chief of BTC, Hagrama Mohilary.

In his speech, Mohilary said that Late Bineswar Brahma was a well-known figure in the Northeast, as he played a pivotal role in bringing the erstwhile BLT leaders and the Government of India officials together for peace talks, leading to the BTC Accord.

Minister Biswajit Daimary of Tribal Faith and Culture, Sericulture, Sports and Youth Welfare and SEED, and Biseswar Basumatary, former secretary of the BSS, addressed the meeting as resource persons.

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