Assam: 287 medical camps in Golaghat serving 3,463 flood-affected people

A CORRESPONDENT

GOLAGHAT: The District Health Society, Golaghat, has been providing uninterrupted healthcare services to people affected by the recent floods across the district.

As of now, 287 free medical camps have been organised covering relief camps and flood-affected areas. A total of 3,463 patients have been screened and provided with free medicines. The medical teams, including the Mobile Medical Units, have been rendering essential healthcare services to all, with special emphasis on pregnant women, children, senior citizens, and other vulnerable sections.

Moreover, fever surveillance has been accelerated in the relief camps and flood-hit areas to prevent the spread of vector-borne diseases. 285 blood slides have been collected for malaria testing to facilitate early diagnosis and on- time treatment.

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