CM Himanta Biswa Sarma launches distribution of interim aid to flood-affected families

Rs 15,000 distributed to each eligible family through the DBT system; Rs 41.67 crore power subsidy to 9,289 beneficiaries

A Correspondent

DIBRUGARH: Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma launched the disbursement of interim financial assistance to flood-affected families at a programme held at the Chief Minister's Secretariat in Dibrugarh.

Under the initiative, the State Government will provide around Rs 112 crore as interim financial assistance to nearly 75,000 flood-affected families. Each eligible family will receive Rs 15,000, which will be credited directly to their bank accounts through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system.

Meanwhile, the death toll in floods increased to 87 on Monday.

It may be mentioned that financial assistance will be extended to around 75,000 flood-affected families of Sivasagar, Charaideo, Jorhat and Golaghat, which were severely affected by the recent devastating floods.

In the first phase, financial assistance was transferred today to 62,696 families. Based on the assessment reports and beneficiary lists submitted by the district commissioners, the remaining eligible beneficiaries will receive the assistance by August 5.

The Chief Minister also released the state subsidy amounting to Rs. 41.67 crore for 9,289 eligible beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana in the four flood-affected districts.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Sarma said the state government has undertaken a series of measures to support the flood-affected people of Sivasagar, Charaideo, Jorhat and Golaghat. He remarked that the resilience shown by the people in overcoming the recent calamity was an inspiration to all and expressed gratitude for their courage and cooperation. He also appreciated the solidarity displayed by people who extended help to one another despite suffering personal losses and acknowledged their efforts to restore normalcy.

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