Assam: 3 coal miners feared dead in illegal rat-hole mine in Tinsukia District

TINSUKIA : The 3 coal miners who were trapped inside a rat-hole illegal coal mine in West Tikak since Friday midnight are feared dead after a large chunk of earth including boulders caved in from the top blocking the entry of the rat-hole even as rescue operation by police and Coal India official is underway. The incident occurred between Bargolai and Namdang under Ledo OP in Tinsukia district. According to a coal miner who was present at the site, 4 of them had gone to the mining site on Friday midnight while 3 entered inside the mine and the fourth one was assisting in transportation when the incident happened. The trapped miners have been identified as Joan and Fennal from Meghalaya and Dawa Cherpa from Nepal.

