Assam: Lampi people irked with PHED contractors in Boko

Boko: People of the Lampi area are now completely frustrated with the JJM scheme which has totally failed in the area. People of the area alleged that there are many ways in which the departmental authorities can exonerate themselves. Lampi area falls under the Boko Sub-Division of Public Health Engineering Department.

People of the area can clearly identify how the contractor has installed the water supply taps, posts and the pipes without any measures. “The contractor has installed taps, posts and pipes anywhere, just to increase the amount. So that the contractor and engineers can benefit as much as possible.” alleged the locals.

The government has spent crores of rupees on water supply schemes, but the people of Lampi have not received a drop of clean drinking water till date. The departmental authorities and contractors have been able to do such work as the Lanpi area is inaccessible.

Biju Chetri expressed surprise that the water supply scheme at Harshanagar in Lampi is in a poor condition despite spending crores of rupees. “Water tanks are filled with algae and weeds. No steps have been taken to clean the water till date, but contractors have installed taps to supply water to the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM).”

“Contractors and engineers are working hard for their own profit this year,” the local people of the Lampi area alleged.

The village headman of the Lampi area Krishna Sharma said that few households of the Harshangar water supply project sometimes receive water, but the water is not drinkable. Villagers have walked kilometres to collect water for drinking and other uses.

The residents of Lampi have prepared a memorandum to submit it to the Chief Engineer through the village headman, where they clearly mentioned that, there are 522 families in the Lampi area who have not received drinking water till date. In addition, the contractor has installed massive drinking water taps and posts anywhere in the Lampi area. In addition, the water from the dam through which the departmental authorities want to supply water is unfit for drinking. Therefore, action should be taken in this regard.

