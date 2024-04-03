Assam: 3 Congress Leaders Quit Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections

GUWAHATI: In another major setback for the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), three more leaders have quit the party before the Lok Sabha elections.
The three leaders are Manisha Baruah, who was the General Secretary of the Congress party in the Tinsukia district; Amlan Parashar, who held the position of General Secretary in the Youth Congress; and Kaustav Borkotoky, who served as the Vice-President of the Tinsukia District Congress.
The reason for their departure from the party is not clear yet, but there are speculations that they might join the ruling BJP.
Earlier, the APCC had removed Pronab Kumar Baruah from his position as president of the Tinsukia District Congress. This action was taken due to allegations that he was involved in activities that were harmful to the party’s interests.
Naruah later joined the BJP, along with former APCC general secretary Brinchi Neog and senior Congress leaders Mahesh Moran and Thomas Baruah.
They joined the BJP in a ceremony attended by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
There have been many defections from the Congress party and other opposition parties recently. One of them is Rana Goswami, the former working president of the Congress party, who joined the BJP along with 1,500 of its workers.
Earlier, Congress leader Anjan Bora was rumored to formally accede to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today. Announced at a press conference by Anjan Bora and his supporters at Hotel Li-Place, Biswanath, Bora garnered massive support in the last assembly elections, amassing over 60,000 votes while contesting from the Biswanath assembly constituency.
The announcement was heralded by a spirited rally comprising about fifty cars, after which Bora, flanked by his supporters, embarked on a journey to Tezpur to formally embrace the BJP.
The rendezvous in Tezpur is to witness Bora's official induction into the BJP ranks in the esteemed presence of top party brass and state ministers.
