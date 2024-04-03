Assam: 3 Congress Leaders Quit Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections

GUWAHATI: In another major setback for the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), three more leaders have quit the party before the Lok Sabha elections.

The three leaders are Manisha Baruah, who was the General Secretary of the Congress party in the Tinsukia district; Amlan Parashar, who held the position of General Secretary in the Youth Congress; and Kaustav Borkotoky, who served as the Vice-President of the Tinsukia District Congress.

The reason for their departure from the party is not clear yet, but there are speculations that they might join the ruling BJP.